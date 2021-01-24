Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $7.07 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock opened at $202.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

