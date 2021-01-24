Frontier Price Hits $0.74 on Major Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a market capitalization of $18.13 million and $11.47 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00130250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00287945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00071453 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00039293 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

Frontier Token Trading

Frontier can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

