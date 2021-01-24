FTX Token (FTT) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.24 or 0.00031785 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a total market cap of $966.57 million and approximately $54.06 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00076370 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.57 or 0.00820843 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054378 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006037 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.88 or 0.04507611 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016346 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.
FTX Token Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “
Buying and Selling FTX Token
FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
