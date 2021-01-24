Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 7,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

