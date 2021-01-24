Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of FUPBY stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.50. 7,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.79. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

