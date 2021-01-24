FujiCoin (FJC) Trading 10.7% Lower This Week

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $8.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,937.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.49 or 0.04241065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.52 or 0.00433726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.24 or 0.01359640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.07 or 0.00545035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00430156 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.07 or 0.00282012 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00023700 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,229,958,478 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org . FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

