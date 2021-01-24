Function X (FX) One Day Volume Tops $297,556.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and $297,556.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,689.43 or 0.99790652 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00025488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00026364 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,633,941 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

