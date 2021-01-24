Function X (FX) One Day Volume Tops $297,556.00

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Function X coin can now be bought for about $0.0789 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $18.11 million and $297,556.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Function X has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,689.43 or 0.99790652 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00025488 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002555 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00026364 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003051 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.
Function X Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
