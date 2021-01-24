Function X Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $17.39 million and $259,040.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.09 or 1.00206300 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020856 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000281 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,619,433 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

