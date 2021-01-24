Function X Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Function X coin can now be purchased for $0.0757 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $17.39 million and $259,040.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,383.09 or 1.00206300 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00026027 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002463 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020856 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- ECC (ECC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000299 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Buying and Selling Function X
Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
