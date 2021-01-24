Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Reaches $0.12

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Fundamenta token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000381 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $109,150.64 and $551,888.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00056487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00129421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00076524 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.48 or 0.00279257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00069721 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,446.80 or 0.99049980 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

