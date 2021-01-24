FunFair (FUN) Achieves Market Cap of $114.77 Million

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. FunFair has a total market cap of $114.77 million and $3.42 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00076723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00819865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00053156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,396.02 or 0.04458832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015287 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00018206 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (CRYPTO:FUN) is a token. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official website is funfair.io . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

