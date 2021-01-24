FUTURAX Reaches Market Cap of $217,517.86 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 2,254% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 2,241.4% against the US dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $217,517.86 and approximately $14.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00065016 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004030 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003885 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003188 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

