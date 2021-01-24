FuzeX (FXT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $115,277.78 and $15.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00074261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.34 or 0.00733426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006084 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.23 or 0.04398059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017656 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.