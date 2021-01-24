Fyooz Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 24th. Fyooz has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $395,148.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One Fyooz token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,709,692 tokens. The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

