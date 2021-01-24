G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce sales of $534.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $549.00 million and the lowest is $529.50 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $754.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 282,126 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $2,882,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 161,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.