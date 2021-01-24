Gala (GALA) Market Cap Reaches $9.47 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $36,125.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gala has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00057512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00076964 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00279993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00069777 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039122 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

