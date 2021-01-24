Gala Price Tops $0.0012 (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a market cap of $8.72 million and approximately $66,933.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00054946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00128359 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00076631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00280749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00040210 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

Gala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

