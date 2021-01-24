Galactrum Hits Market Cap of $13,667.16 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded down 54.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Galactrum has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. Galactrum has a total market cap of $13,667.16 and $51.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,473.17 or 1.00419563 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.24 or 0.00744717 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.00324876 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00154401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002502 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00029926 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003457 BTC.

Galactrum Token Profile

ORE is a PoW/PoS token that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

Galactrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Galactrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.