GAMB (GMB) Reaches Market Cap of $692,451.70

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $692,451.70 and approximately $2,013.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00076025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.93 or 0.00836162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00054222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,439.59 or 0.04475928 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017945 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

