Game.com 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $108,796.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $108,796.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

