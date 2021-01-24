GameCredits (GAME) One Day Volume Tops $56,559.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $6.72 million and $56,559.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00435284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000276 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,334,515 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.