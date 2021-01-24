Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.95 Million

Brokerages expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to announce $302.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300.10 million to $307.50 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported sales of $288.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLPI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $41.30 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.78.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $1,386,762.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,793,763.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. 5.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 31,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.