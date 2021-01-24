GAPS Price Down 0.1% This Week (GAP)

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One GAPS coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00001418 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAPS has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $367.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GAPS has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GAPS alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,908.07 or 1.00041413 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00025580 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022067 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GAPS Profile

GAPS (CRYPTO:GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

GAPS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAPS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.