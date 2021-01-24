Garlicoin Price Tops $0.0029 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. Garlicoin has a total market cap of $181,147.04 and $186.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

About Garlicoin

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,897,319 coins. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

