Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. Garmin reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.36 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $123.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.20.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $1,005,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Garmin by 17.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

