Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,755 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,907,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

NYSE IT opened at $160.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $169.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,144.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total transaction of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

