Gas (GAS) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.92 million and approximately $19.77 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.87 or 0.00005965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00055807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00130317 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00076560 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00296003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00072196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

