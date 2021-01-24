Gatechain Token (GT) Price Tops $0.58 on Exchanges

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00077353 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.94 or 0.00804369 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00054131 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006065 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000230 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,431.58 or 0.04516850 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015199 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018025 BTC.
About Gatechain Token
According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “
Buying and Selling Gatechain Token
