GateToken (GT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.55 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 24th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $36.93 million and approximately $13.55 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001580 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00076432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.63 or 0.00784392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00054215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.07 or 0.04538286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017858 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,178,587 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

Buying and Selling GateToken

GateToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

