GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEAGY traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $36.96. 3,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,931. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

