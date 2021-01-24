Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 29.9% Higher This Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 32.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $733,842.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002561 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00055660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00127216 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00074762 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00274189 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00068934 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00038602 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,622,222 tokens. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

