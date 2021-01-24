General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.63.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in General Mills by 94.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in General Mills by 327.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in General Mills by 80.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

