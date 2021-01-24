Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.59 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00008199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $7.38 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00077851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.79 or 0.00791500 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00053985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.35 or 0.04509895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

GVT is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

Genesis Vision Token Trading

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

