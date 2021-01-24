GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,215.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $767,446.86 and approximately $2,215.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00428679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.11 or 0.99959152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

