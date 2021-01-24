GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GFL opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $777.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.36 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.