Giant (GIC) Hits Market Cap of $105,923.39

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $105,923.39 and $9,388.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Giant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Giant alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00009133 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001152 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 277.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Giant Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 8,954,060 tokens. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Token Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Giant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Giant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.