Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of GBNXF opened at $16.05 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $21.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

