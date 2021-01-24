GINcoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $12,728.07 and approximately $27.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GINcoin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,155.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.46 or 0.04075447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00428501 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.01348584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00538089 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.62 or 0.00427983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00271304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00023284 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin (GIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars.

