GINcoin Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00 (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $13,833.76 and approximately $16.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GINcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,664.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.30 or 0.04360352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.44 or 0.00442195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.49 or 0.01376060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.37 or 0.00539930 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00422055 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.64 or 0.00274428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00024082 BTC.

GINcoin Coin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GINcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GINcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.