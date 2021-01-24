Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on GVDNY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $81.78. 16,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,241. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $89.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, skin and hair care, household, and oral care products.

