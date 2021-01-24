Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) versus Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Head-To-Head Review

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) and Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cboe Global Markets and Global Brokerage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cboe Global Markets 1 1 2 0 2.25 Global Brokerage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus target price of $99.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Cboe Global Markets’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cboe Global Markets is more favorable than Global Brokerage.

Profitability

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Global Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cboe Global Markets 14.65% 17.48% 10.66% Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.3% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Cboe Global Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Global Brokerage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cboe Global Markets and Global Brokerage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cboe Global Markets $2.50 billion 4.12 $374.40 million $4.73 20.13 Global Brokerage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cboe Global Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Global Brokerage.

Risk and Volatility

Cboe Global Markets has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Brokerage has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cboe Global Markets beats Global Brokerage on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services. The Futures segment trades in futures. The European Equities segment trades in pan-European listed cash equities transaction services, ETPs, exchange-traded commodities, and international depository receipts that occur on the recognized investment exchange. This segment also provides listed cash equities and ETPs routed transaction services, as well as listing services. The Global FX segment provides institutional foreign exchange (FX) and non-deliverable forward FX transactions services. It has strategic relationships with S&P Dow Jones Indices, LLC; FTSE International Limited; Frank Russell Company; MSCI Inc.; and DJI Opco, LLC. The company was formerly known as CBOE Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cboe Global Markets, Inc. in October 2017. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Global Brokerage Company Profile

Global Brokerage, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a number of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers. The company also acts as a credit intermediary, simultaneously entering into trades with the customer and the FX market maker. Global Brokerage, Inc. offers its customers access to over-the-counter FX markets. The company was formerly known as FXCM Inc. and changed its name to Global Brokerage, Inc. in February 2017. Global Brokerage, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.