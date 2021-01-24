Global Digital Content (GDC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $54,667.00

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Global Digital Content has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $14.84 million and $54,667.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.48 or 0.00446584 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000206 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.