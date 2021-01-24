Global Digital Content Market Capitalization Reaches $14.26 Million (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Global Digital Content has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Global Digital Content has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $36,374.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Digital Content token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Global Digital Content alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00428242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000199 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Global Digital Content Profile

Global Digital Content (CRYPTO:GDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Global Digital Content is https://reddit.com/r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Digital Content’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GrandCoin [GDC] is a descendant of Litecoin, it pays 1 grand per block. There is a 45 second block time – with 50 confirmations needed for a mined block to mature – and a 6 block transaction confirmation time. The TX fee is 0.1%. The difficulty is retargetted every block and the block reward halves every year. Alongside the system supports transaction messaging. “

Buying and Selling Global Digital Content

Global Digital Content can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Digital Content Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Digital Content and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.