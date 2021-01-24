Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 66,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $187.52 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $200.32 and a 200 day moving average of $182.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.17.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

