Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Reaches $1.93 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $122,418.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Global Social Chain has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00076789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00864857 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.78 or 0.04468547 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00016321 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018174 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 574,759,140 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

