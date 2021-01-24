GlobalBoost-Y 24-Hour Volume Tops $50,489.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 132% higher against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $50,489.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,252.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.77 or 0.04287296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00437748 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.44 or 0.01365599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.53 or 0.00544225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00426271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00277979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00023694 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

