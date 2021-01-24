Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLUU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

Glu Mobile stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 2,651,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,218,457. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 330.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.54 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,934 shares of company stock worth $3,514,428. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 68,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 73,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 47,580 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

