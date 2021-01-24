GoByte Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,752.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One GoByte coin can now be bought for $0.0167 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GoByte has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $154,049.41 and $4,752.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000887 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,203,460 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoByte is community.gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

