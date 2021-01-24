GokuMarket Credit Trading 3.6% Lower Over Last Week (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000501 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market capitalization of $469,469.28 and approximately $1.57 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GokuMarket Credit

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,950,000 tokens. The official message board for GokuMarket Credit is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

GokuMarket Credit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

