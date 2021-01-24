Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report sales of $70.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.86 million. Golar LNG Partners reported sales of $74.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year sales of $282.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $273.15 million to $296.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $274.95 million, with estimates ranging from $259.81 million to $286.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.48 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 9.97%.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Golar LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 164.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 142,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 56,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. Golar LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

