Gold Poker Market Capitalization Hits $6,685.70 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $6,685.70 and $2,522.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gold Poker has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00055738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00130358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00076633 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.51 or 0.00288044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00071096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00039176 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

