Goldcoin (GLC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8,108.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $8,108.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded 53% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.78 or 0.00440060 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004037 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

